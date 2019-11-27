On Saturday morning, 19-year-old University of Illinois at Chicago honor student Ruth George was reportedly raped and murdered after she ignored advances from a paroled convict.
Twenty-six-year-old Donald D. Thurman was formally charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of George on Monday, CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar reported.
A source told De Mar, “Thurman was released from prison in December 2018 for armed robbery. He was sentenced to 6 years, but only served two and is currently on parole.”
According to the Chicago Tribune, Thurman “was sentenced in August 2016 to six years in state prison but released in December 2018 after serving a little more than two years. He had been given credit for spending an additional seven months in custody while awaiting trial, according to the records.”
Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday that George ignored advances and catcalls from Thurman while walking to her car in a UIC parking garage, the Chicago Tribune reported. When she reached her car, Thurman reportedly grabbed the student from behind and put her in a chokehold. The Tribune added, “With his arm still wrapped around her neck, Thurman dragged an unconscious George to her car and threw her in the back seat, where he sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.”
According to Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, Thurman “thought she was pretty and tried talking to her, but the victim ignored him.” Thurman allegedly launched the attack after he grew “angry he was being ignored.”
Video surveillance footage of Thurman in the parking garage and a recovered palm print from George’s car led police to the suspect.
Thurman confessed to attacking and assaulting the teen on Sunday in a videotaped statement to authorities, though he claims he did not penetrate the victim.
However, the Chicago Tribune notes that authorities “found a discarded condom in George’s car” and Thurman admitted “that his DNA would be all over the scene.”
Ms. George was a devout Christian, according to her family.
“Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice,” the victim’s mother, who wished to not be named, said in a statement on Tuesday. “She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”
Adding to the horror of the crime, George was reportedly found by her sisters, who were accompanied by police officers. Though the victim’s body was cold, the sisters “attempted to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead,” the Chicago Tribune said.
Assistant Public Defender Valerie Panozzo, who’s been appointed to defend Thurman, claimed on Tuesday that the suspect has a history of issues regarding “mental health.”
Ms. George was an honor student at the university, studying to become a physical therapist. The 19-year-old was well-liked in high school and was a member of the Naperville Central High School gymnastics team.