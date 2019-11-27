“Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice,” the victim’s mother, who wished to not be named, said in a statement on Tuesday. “She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

Adding to the horror of the crime, George was reportedly found by her sisters, who were accompanied by police officers. Though the victim’s body was cold, the sisters “attempted to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead,” the Chicago Tribune said.

Assistant Public Defender Valerie Panozzo, who’s been appointed to defend Thurman, claimed on Tuesday that the suspect has a history of issues regarding “mental health.”