A Campus Reform reporter visited North Carolina State University recently to interview students protesting conservatives Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, both of whom came to the campus to speak.

A tireless and unfailingly polite Addison Smith repeatedly asked students why they were protesting the event — and after being offered generalities like TPUSA and Kirk are “racist,” Smith asked for some examples and evidence.

Um, good luck with that.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste

“F*** Charlie Kirk,” one student told Smith.

When asked about the origins of his thoughtful declaration, the student replied, “I don’t know. Seems like a d**k.”

Another student told Smith, “All I gotta say is f*** Donald Trump.” When asked why she said that, the student answered, “Because he’s a racist bigot.” She soon told Smith that because he’s a white male she didn’t want to hear his counterarguments.

Yet another student admitted to not knowing a single thing Kirk said that made him racist, but nevertheless he said Kirk’s platform is “bulls**t and bigotry. I ain’t gonna listen to it.” And when it came to the figuring out the truth about Kirk, the student pointed at the throng around him and said, “I trust my comrades.”

One student called Kirk a supporter of white supremacists — and when Smith asked for evidence, she replied, “I do think you should go f*** yourself.”

Other verbal highlights from our thought leaders of tomorrow:

Smith & Co. “shouldn’t be allowed to live.”

“Any Trump supporter is officially a fascist because he is a traitor at this point.”

“Oh, f*** off. Bye.”

Enjoy! (Content warning: Language):

