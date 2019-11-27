On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talks about Salon writer Joan Walsh’s reaction to Conan the hero dog’s White House visit. Video and partial transcript below:

The same media that are pushing the idea that drag queens are going to take down Trump, they may have lost all touch with reality. Let me give you an example.

Joan Walsh over at Salon.com, who lost touch with reality a long time ago, she freaked out yesterday. Why? Because President Trump brought Conan, the world’s most famous dog, to the White House. Conan, of course, is the dog that helped chase down al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, before he blew himself up. Joan Walsh tweeted that she was upset by how President Trump tweet-treated the dog. She said:

This is terrifying. Trump and Melania exude coldness to Conan the hero dog.

They “exude coldness,” don’t you understand? Trump should have been just letting the dog jump all over him and lick him. I mean, it should have been like an outtake from Lassie.

Melania, whose coat is slightly macabre (to me, but others may find it lovely), moves away from Conan multiple times.

Oh, you mean that Melania doesn’t want to get dirty from the dog? I’m just confused here. It’s scary if Melania isn’t like riding the dog around? Joan Walsh says:

Trump tells you how incredible “this particular type of dog” is, repeatedly, but he clearly can’t remember the name of the breed or other details. He tells us he really wanted the dog to be muzzled, which tells you about his fear.

[embedded content]

Really? Seriously, Joan Walsh? So he can’t remember the breed of dog — and this is evil, and also he’s fearful of the dog.

“Conan is a tough cookie,” we learn. Still nothing about his breed. Trump repeatedly “jokes” about siccing the dog on journalists. Also, again, his command of the language rivals, maybe, a five-year-old. Terrifying.”

Terrifying! Do you understand? Trump said stuff about a dog! Now, I’m old enough to remember when the media were very upset at the idea that Trump was even going to have the dog to the White House. Then Trump was like, “Sure, I’ll have the dog in the White House.”

He tweeted out a meme that we made of him giving a medal to the dog, and the media were like, “Fact check. He hasn’t given a medal to a dog. Fact check, that’s not true.”

Well, Trump actually brought the dog to the White House, apparently he did give a medal to the dog. And, Joan Walsh loses her bleep over it because everything is incredibly stupid. So well done, Joan Walsh.

