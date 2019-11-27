“Woke” college culture has convinced another comedian that playing on campuses has become untenable.

Speaking with Paper magazine , Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” said that college students are just too hypersensitive to perform jokes in front of. The comments come after his appearance at the University of Central Florida famously went off the rails.

“I refuse to do a college after this year ’cause it’s like, you’re just setting yourself up for trouble,” Davidson said, as reported by Washington Examiner. “Comedy is just, like, getting destroyed.”

Davidson added that comedy will basically become something as boring and generic as “sneakers” – an inanimate object that neither offends nor amuses.

“Stand-up’s about to be about, like, sneakers,” he continued. “Like, ‘Hey, everyone like sneakers?’ You can’t talk about anything. You can’t. The second you open your mouth and have an opinion, you lose money today. And I don’t think that’s a safe place to live in.”

Even though some of his jokes might offend certain people, Davidson said they were never from a hateful place.

“When I’m doing stand-up and stuff, nothing I ever say is coming from a hateful place,” he said. “And you can’t know what’s funny until you try it, you know? But anything I’ve ever said on stage or made a joke about, I don’t regret it. I mean, some jokes I’m like, ‘Welp, that joke sucked.’ You know? But I’m never like, ‘Aw f***!’ ’Cause there are times I try things that I think are ridiculous and they work.”

Davidson’s newfound distaste for college campuses undoubtedly stems from his recent stint at the University of Central Florida, where he repeatedly cussed out the students in attendance for breaking his no-cellphone policy.

“You film everything and not enjoy the show for f***ing an hour, then like, I don’t gotta be here,” Davidson told the audience. “I can just give them their money back, because I don’t give a f***. So, like, whenever somebody else comes to your f***ing town and wants to perform and is f***ing exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of f***ing nowhere to do jokes for you little privileged a**holes, don’t f***ing ruin the show for people who actually wanna be here.”

The students mistook Davidson’s scolding for humor and proceeded to clap, prompting him to say they were all “f***ing retarded.”

“You should f***ing grow up,” Davidson continued. “It says ‘no phones,’ it says a thing on there. It’s just like, you’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my guy like f***ing patrol you guys like you’re five years old? That’s fucking embarrassing. You should grow up. Where’s the next generation? Don’t you want adults to respect us? Don’t you want your parents to, like, be proud of you? You know how f***ing embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and know everybody thinks you’re a f***ing idiot? Grow the f*** up.”

UCF ultimately sided with the students and apologized for Davidson’s “abusive language.”

Davidson is hardly the only comedian to chastise the culture of political correctness that pervades college campuses. No less than comedians Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Bill Maher, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld have all expressed dismay over the state of comedy in the age of coddled snowflakes.