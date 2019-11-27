The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), partially funded by billionaire George Soros, has issued a public service announcement for illegal aliens to “speak up” against Border Patrol agents for Thanksgiving.

In a post to social media, the ACLU tells illegal aliens traveling throughout the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday, “If Border Patrol boards your bus or train, you can speak up for yourself and your fellow passengers.”

The announcement reads that illegal aliens can tell Border Patrol — if the bus they are traveling on is searched — that “this is a violation” of their “Constitutional rights” and that they have the “right to remain silent” and do not “have to consent to a search.”

The ACLU also asks that illegal aliens record their encounters with Border Patrol agents and send them directly to the open borders organization.

“Send your photos, videos, and stories of Border Patrol encounters on buses and train to nonmigraonbuses@aclu.org,” the announcement reads.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the ACLU is the leading open borders organization that fights in federal court to ensure that national immigration laws are not enforced and that deportations for illegal aliens are halted. One of the group’s recent lawsuits demanded that American taxpayers provide “mental health services” for border crossers.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the U.S. American taxpayers are forced to subsidize at least $132 billion every year to pay for housing, medical services, and public welfare for illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.