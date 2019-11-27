CRESTON, Iowa—As a 25-year-old,

Pete Buttigieg

knocked on doors here in Union County as a volunteer for a Democratic presidential candidate with a relatively thin political resume and an uncommon name.

Twelve years after he played that small role in helping

Barack Obama

win the 2008 Iowa caucuses—a victory that launched the then-junior senator from Illinois on a path to the White House—Mr. Buttigieg is back, drawing parallels between himself and the former two-term president.

While

Joe Biden,

Mr. Obama’s vice president, frequently mentions his former boss during stump speeches as he argues that he wants to continue that legacy, it is Mr. Buttigieg among the top-tier candidates who is trying the hardest to mimic the former president’s campaign style.

His Iowa town-hall appearances now often start with the testimonial of a local organizer, just as Mr. Obama’s events frequently did 12 years ago. There are also Obama-like aspirational calls for hope.

“Going to caucus is an act of hope,” Mr. Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., said Monday at an event in Union County, one of three in Iowa where Mr. Buttigieg volunteered for Mr. Obama’s first presidential campaign, according to his autobiography.

“Volunteering, for sure, for a candidate that you believe in, is an act of hope,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “There is a kind of hope that propelled me and a couple buddies to rent a car out of Omaha and drive it to Creston and have a whole new life experience.”

The comparisons the mayor draws with Mr. Obama are designed to bolster the notion that his candidacy is also historic—he’d be the first openly gay man to occupy the White House—and that voters shouldn’t shy away from him just because he doesn’t have years of Washington experience.

Mr. Buttigieg holds leads in the most recent polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that hold the first nominating contests in early February. But his inability so far to attract support from black voters is hurting him in another early state, South Carolina, and it is one of his biggest challenges. While the eventual first black president trailed then-

Sen. Hillary Clinton

among black voters early in the race for 2008, African-American support surged after he won Iowa. Building that enthusiasm is likely to be more of a test for the mayor, who was criticized over his handling of a police shooting of a black man in South Bend earlier this year.

It is too early to tell if Mr. Buttigieg’s polling lead in the first two states will hold. Two months before the Iowa caucuses 12 years ago, Mr. Obama was well behind Mrs. Clinton in the state’s polling average. Mr. Buttigieg also faces a field with twice as many Democratic presidential candidates as in 2008.

There are other clear similarities between the Obama and Buttigieg White House bids: Midwest ties, an overt outreach to Republicans, presentations that can be professorial at times and calls for generational change (Mr. Obama was nine years older during his campaign than Mr. Buttigieg is now). When Mr. Buttigieg talks about being “impatient” for changes in Washington, that is reminiscent of the “fierce urgency of now” Mr. Obama talked about in 2007 and 2008 as he cited the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

There also are distinct differences. Mr. Obama in the race for the 2008 nomination had won a statewide contest in Illinois and had gained a national profile. Mr. Buttigieg leads the fourth-largest city in Indiana and was much less prominent when he launched his campaign. Mr. Obama, who listened to rap music and won a Grammy for narrating his own memoir, also attracted young voters, while Mr. Buttigieg has seen his greatest strength in most early-state polls from those middle-aged and older.

Voters interviewed this week in Iowa said that they see the same sort of intelligence, cool composure, pragmatism and positive energy from both men.

“They are both personable and you can relate to them,” said Jerry Beaty, a 77-year-old retired funeral-home owner from Creston who caucused for Mr. Obama in 2008 and plans to support Mr. Buttigieg in February. “They’re both regular guys.”

Ms. Beaty said she failed to see Mr. Obama the one time he came through Creston in 2007 and didn’t want to make the same mistake with Mr. Buttigieg. “I’ve never forgiven myself, so I said that if Pete was ever in Creston, I would go,” she said.

“They are both pretty down-to-Earth and see the problems of the middle class,” said Linda Ring, a 59-year-old cosmetology instructor from Council Bluffs who caucused for Mr. Obama in 2008.

Still, Ms. Ring said she sees differences between the two. “I like his ideas, but I’m concerned he won’t be able to beat

Donald Trump,

” she said. “I never had doubts that Obama could win a general election.”

Mr. Buttigieg hasn’t shied away from comparisons to Mr. Obama all year, but he has leaned especially hard into them in recent weeks. “The first time I came to this state was as a volunteer to knock on doors for a presidential candidate, a young man with a funny name,” he said during a closely watched speech at a party fundraising dinner this month in Des Moines.

Ahead of that speech, Mr. Buttigieg’s campaign sent out a fundraising email with the subject line “The parallels between 2007 and 2019.” The solicitation was signed by Larry Grisolano, a former adviser to Mr. Obama who now works for the Buttigieg campaign.

Write to John McCormick at mccormick.john@wsj.com