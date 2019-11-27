http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PDlq4BDyyD4/

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges got the good news that he will start in Sunday’s game, but the announcement also brought renewed attacks on his past support of President Trump.

Coach Mike Tomlin will favor Hodges for his second career start in the upcoming game between the Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. But rabid critics of the rookie quarterback quickly took the good news as yet another excuse to attack him for his past pro-Trump tweets that he deleted when critics started using them against him.

Many liberal protesters also attacked Hodges for his enthusiasm for duck hunting.

But not everyone turned against Hodges. There were many supporters, too:

