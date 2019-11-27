House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) hammered pro-impeachment Democrats with a video posted to Twitter. The footage features high-profile Democrats stressing the need to remove President Trump from office out of fear that he will secure a 2020 victory.

Scalise released a video on Wednesday, which features notable Democrats and their remarks on why the president needs to be impeached.

“The Democrats’ entire impeachment charade is about rigging the 2020 election against @realDonaldTrump because they’re scared he’ll beat them at the ballot box…again,” Scalise wrote.

“Don’t let them tell you otherwise. Take them at their own words,” he added:

The video features Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), all of whom have signaled that impeaching the president has more to do with preventing him from having a second term than anything else.

The words “For Democrats, impeachment is all politics” flash across the screen before offering a montage of the Democrats’ remarks.

“This will sound political, but we cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump,” Pelosi states.

“That’s why our caucus is so important. It’s the first step in getting this con artist out of the White House,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) says in the video, followed by her wishing to “impeach the bastard right now.”

“We will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) asserts.

The video also highlights remarks from notorious pro-impeachment Reps. Al Green (D-TX), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Waters, and Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year,” Ocasio-Cortez says.

“If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected,” Green warns.

“We’re going to go in there, and we’re going to impeach the motherf*cker,” Tlaib declares.

The following message flashes on the screen after the montage: “End this witch hunt. Enough is enough.”

This is not the first time Scalise has used Democrats’ own words against them. The Louisiana lawmaker provided another flashback in September, which featured Pelosi, Waters, and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) lamenting the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and accusing Republicans of being “driven by hatred” and “paralyzed by hatred.”

“Impeachment of a president is an undoing of a national election, and one of the reasons we all feel so angry about what they are doing is that they are ripping from us, they are ripping us under our votes,” Nadler states in the video.

“They are telling us that our votes don’t count,” he adds:

