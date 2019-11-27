Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick recently staged a workout to which he invited teams to evaluate him and bid for his services.

He’s been out of the league since 2016 after leading the campaign to disrespect the national anthem before games in protest of alleged systemic policy brutality against blacks.

More recently, he pressured Nike to drop a shoe design featuring a Betsy Ross flag, contending it is a symbol of oppression against blacks.

Kaepernick’s Nov. 16 workout has drawn a single offer of a tryout.

TRENDING: DOJ watchdog expected to clear Comey, McCabe, Strzok of anti-Trump bias: Report

The problem for him is that the offer is to one of the receivers he used to demonstrate his throwing skills.

Twitter new aggregator Twitchy noted there was “plenty of hype – and just as much derision – when Colin Kaepernick announced he was staging a workout for NFL teams.”

“The attention-hungry former quarterback bickered with the NFL over the parameters, then abruptly changed locales one hour prior.”

Now, it turns out that the Cleveland Browns have offered a tryout.

“The Browns have announced they are willing to extend an invitation, based on what they saw on the field on November 16 – not to Kaepernick but to Jordan Veasy, one of the receivers.”

NFL tryout/visit report from Monday. Browns: CB Dee Delaney; DEs Terence Fede, Noah Spencer; DTs Walter Palmore, Caraun Reid; WR Jordan Veasy. So, one of Colin Kaepernick’s receivers from his recent workout (Veasy) gets a tryout. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 26, 2019

Twitchy said Veasy turned pro in 2018 but was undrafted, having spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

“He holds more appeal than a self-centered diva under center,” Twitchy said.