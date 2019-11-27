What was going on in Obama’s White House? One George Soros connected individual, Jonathan D. Katz, met in the White House nearly 20 times in late 2015 through early 2016. During this time period Katz met with the suspected whistleblower who started off the Shiff Sham impeachment in August this year, Eric Ciaramella. Other Soros related characters were involved as well.

Eric Ciaramella was close to Barack Obama and many other individuals connected to George Soros –

We reported yesterday that on September 7, 2016, Eric Ciaramella from the Obama Administration met with a group of individuals that included an Executive from a George Soros connected group. What did they discuss? The meeting included Donald M. Camp, Jessica M. Gray, Baily S. Holladay (Russian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Michael D. Jarvis, Natalia O. Lassowsky (Ukrainian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Thomas W. Pucci, Stefanie L. Stagg and Ciaramella.

It appears that the “Michael D. Jarvis” who attended the Eric Ciaramella meeting on September 7, 2016 was and still is the Executive Director of the Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI) which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

TAI has a long history with George Soros. According to a 2011 article, the Soros funded Open Society Foundation praised TAI for its work –

NEW YORK—The Open Society Foundations today welcome the launch of the Open Government Partnership. Endorsed by 43 countries, the initiative is an important means by which to encourage governments to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability. These principles are at the core of the work of the Open Society Foundations. We support the Transparency and Accountability Initiative, a donor collaborative dedicated to empowering citizens to hold their governments to account, and we support civil society groups in more than 60 countries to do the same.

One of the areas, on which TAI focuses is anti-corruption. When he worked at the World Bank, Jarvis focused on the oil, gas and mining sectors. It is no secret that Soros was interested in Ukraine’s oil and gas industry and that Obama’s Departments of Justice and State were doing all they could to help him take it over.

In addition to meeting Jarvis, Ciaramella met an individual named Jonathan D. Katz in the White House. Katz (USAID) will prove to be a key figure in the Deep State activities related to Ukraine, Burisma and Soros. He was a frequent visitor to the White House, for example: (Liz Zentos is associated with Eric Ciaramella).

Here are a list of dates that Katz visited Obama’s White House –

October 9, 2015 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

October 26, 2015 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

November 4, 2015 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

January 6, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

January 12, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Anna Makanju

Anna Makanju is an immigrant from Russia and a recipient of a Soros Fellowship. Anna Adeola Makanju was the Special Policy Advisor for Europe and Eurasia to Vice President Biden. Previously, she was the Senior Policy Advisor to the Permanent Representative at the United States Mission to the United Nations. Prior to that, she was the Director for Russia at the National Security Council and the Chief of Staff for European and NATO Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Anna was born in St. Petersburg, Russia to a Nigerian father and Ukrainian mother.

February 25, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets with Charles Kupchan (Ciaramella’s boss)

March 17, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

March 22, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Anna Makanju

March 23, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Anna Makanju

April 8, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

April 12, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

April 28, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

May 25, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

May 26, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Liz Zentos

June 9, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

July 5, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

July 13, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

August 16, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

August 17, 2016 – Jonathan D. Katz meets Eric Ciaramella

This time frame parallels major efforts by George Soros to stop an investigation into his interests in Ukraine that were taking place at this time. A Soros connected firm, AntAC, was being investigated and Soros wanted this to end. When all was said and done, no action was taken against AntAC and it remains thriving today.

It’s likely the Obama Administration and Ciaramella were involved in many efforts to end any potential indictments that Soros related entities in the Ukraine may have incurred. No doubt that these were the types of activities that took place in Obama’s White House on a daily basis, these and efforts to spy on candidate Trump.

The post Suspected ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Met with Numerous George Soros Related Guests at Obama’s White House appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.