(NEW YORK POST) — A substitute teacher in Texas scolded a high school student for talking in Spanish in class, instructing him to “speak English” because he’s in America, video shows.

The unidentified teacher, who is white, made the demand last week at Socorro High School in El Paso after she caught junior Carlos Cobian watching soccer on his cellphone in class, according to footage obtained by KVIA.

“Speak English, we’re in America,” the teacher said, prompting groans and jeers from Cobian’s classmates. “Give me your phone.”

Read the full story ›