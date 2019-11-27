Guest post by Ted Malloch

Over 650 attendees from 40 countries gathered in Budapest, Hungary over the last two days, to address the pressing crisis of global Christian persecution.

The 2nd International Conference On Christian Persecution, was hosted by Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary to highlight the major crisis in religious freedom in the world today — one which is nearly totally neglected by the biased, secular, and leftist mainstream media.

Christians and Christianity are under attack everywhere.

A recent report said the main impact of “genocidal acts against Christians is exodus” and that Christianity faced being “wiped out” entirely from parts of the Middle East.

It warned the religion “is at risk of disappearing” in some parts of the world altogether, pointing to figures which claimed Christians in Palestine represent less than 1.5% of the population, while in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000 today.

“Evidence shows not only the geographic spread of anti-Christian persecution, but also its increasing severity,” the report concluded.

View this FOX coverage of the vivid report recently issued on near genocidal levels of Christian persecution worldwide.

Here is how the Orban event is described in its own program: The mission remains: to find answers and solutions to the most neglected humanitarian and civilizational crisis of our time. Beyond raising international awareness, the primary aim of the conference is to foster closer cooperation between governments, governmental and non-governmental organisations and other actors concerned. Only through the coordination of resources and efforts and through joint endeavour is it possible to defend beleaguered Christian communities living in crisis regions from the ever-wider phenomenon of religious persecution and to support their return to their homelands.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán opened the first day of #ICCP_Budapest. Hundreds gathered from all over the world to make a stand for #PersecutedChristians. pic.twitter.com/PtXekvApWl — HungaryHelps ن (@HungaryHelps) November 26, 2019

Besides Orban, other speakers include: Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in Nigeria, Tristan Azbej, Hungary’s State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians (the only such office in the world), Gewargis III, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Rev. Joseph Kassab, Head of the Evangelical Community of Syria and Lebanon, Dr. Paul Marshall, Distinguished Professor of Religious Freedom at Baylor University in Texas, and other luminaries.

Marshall whose early book, Their Blood Cries Out made the case decades ago on persecution said, “Governments and businesses should fight for religious freedom for Christians and others not only because it is right, but because it is also in their own interest. There are now reams of data showing that religious freedom, especially of Christians, stimulates political stability, economic growth and entrepreneurship. Refusing to fight for persecuted Christians is a betrayal of citizens and shareholders.”

We should be thankful that President Trump is keenly aware of this crisis and supports Christians in defending their faith. The US State Department, under Secretary Mike Pompeo, himself a devout evangelical, itself recently hosted a ministerial meeting on religious freedom.

Religious freedom is a universal human right, and key to the protection of other unalienable rights, including freedom of speech and assembly.

Every year, the US State Department by law releases the International Religious Freedom report, which describes the status of religious freedom around the world.

You can read it here.

Speeches and reports are fine and necessary but what we need now is action.

President Trump should declare an act of religious reciprocity. From this day forward: we treat other countries the way they treat us. No visas, aid, or access to American goods and capital, unless they stop persecuting Christians and allow freedom of worship.

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch is a scholar, diplomat, and strategist who has written extensively on corporate governance and business ethics. His soon to be released book, is Trump’s World: GEODEUS.

