As House Democrats appear set to impeach President Donald Trump, little attention is being paid to those who may have the most to lose politically.

There are currently 31 House Democrats who represent districts the president won in 2016. Some were elected last year in districts that Trump carried heavily in 2016, and Democrats are going to need a majority of them to impeach the president. Two Democrats in Trump country have already signaled that they will not support impeachment. Democratic Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Petersen of Minnesota were the only two Democrats to vote against opening an inquiry into Trump’s now-infamous July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

So, with Van Drew and Petersen likely out of the mix, here are 10 other crucial Trump-district Democrats that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will need to hold on to as the Democratic Party moves forward on impeachment.

Ben McAdams: The freshman Democrat from Utah defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love in an upset last fall, and is running for re-election next November in a district Trump won by 12% in 2016. While McAdams voted to begin the impeachment inquiry, the former Salt Lake County mayor has broken with his party on key issues including abortion, and his independence will be put to the test again as impeachment looms.

Elissa Slotkin: The Michigan Democrat was booed and chastised by constituents during a tense town hall last month after she announced her support for an impeachment inquiry. Slotkin is another freshman Democrat who was swept into office during the 2018 “blue wave,” and represents a district Trump won by 7% in 2016. Slotkin served in the Obama administration and is a true blue Democrat, but will she break with her party if her re-election depends on it?

Andy Kim: The New Jersey Democrat upset two-term Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur by a razor-thin margin last fall, and represents a district Trump won by 6% in 2016. Kim was one of eight Democrats to break with party leadership in January over disaster supplemental aid legislation that did not include funding for border security.

Max Rose: The New York Democrat represents a Staten Island district which Trump won by 10% in 2016. Rose has been staunchly critical of his party’s left-wing since entering Congress at the start of the year, but has mostly stuck with his party on key votes. Will he do so again when it comes to impeaching a president who won his district by a large margin?

Abigail Spanberger: The Virginia Democrat upset Republican Rep. Dave Brat last Fall. Spanberger is the first Democrat to represent her Richmond district in nearly half a century, a district that Trump carried by 6% in 2016. Spanberger was one of the last Democrats to come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry last month, when she announced her support in a Washington Post op-ed. Will Spanberger follow through on impeachment and risk drawing the ire of voters in her district?

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small: The New Mexico Democrat won the right to face the staunchly conservative former Republican Rep. Steve Pearce last fall, and now has a tough decision to make regarding impeachment. Small voted to open the inquiry against Trump, but does she really want to risk the wrath of voters in a district Trump won by more than 10%? (RELATED: New Mexico Late-Term Abortion Bill Sparks Some First Amendment Concerns)

Anthony Brindisi: The New York Democrat upset incumbent Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney by a narrow margin last fall, and is likely to be one of the most endangered Democrats on the ballot come next November. Trump won Brindisi’s district by over 15% last fall. Brindisi has broken with his party on key issues such as gun control, but his political career may be on the line when he decides whether or not to buck his party on impeachment. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

Kendra Horn: The Oklahoma Democrat narrowly beat incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Russell in 2018, and is one of several freshman Democrats with a tough decision to make. Horn represents a district Trump won by nearly 13% in 2016, and will likely be a top target for Republicans next November. Will Horn be able to explain a vote to impeach Trump in the deep south where the president remains very popular?

Matt Cartwright: The Pennsylvania Democrat has won election four times in a district that appears to be moving right. Trump won the district by 11% in 2016, and Cartwright could face his toughest re-election yet if he votes to impeach. Despite representing a conservative-leaning district, Cartwright has consistently voted in line with his party. Will he do so again on impeachment? (RELATED: Have Democrats Poisoned The Well On Impeachment?)

Joe Cunningham: The South Carolina Democrat pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of election night a year ago when he won the seat held by long-time Republican Rep. Mark Sanford, who was upset in a primary early last year. Cunningham represents a very conservative district that Trump won by 13% in 2016. Despite hailing from the south, Cunningham is fairly liberal and has been an active critic of the president on social media. It appears likely that Cunningham will vote to impeach the president, even if it dooms his re-election campaign next Fall.