The New York Times published another junk hit piece on Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday accusing Americas Mayor of looting Ukrainian officials of millions, like the Bidens did, in exchange for work recovering $7 billion in stolen money.

Salon reported on the latest reports.

As Lutsenko was helping Giuliani search for evidence that would help Trump’s re-election chances, Giuliani negotiated a contract to represent Lutsenko for at least $200,000, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post and The New York Times . Giuliani offered to represent Lutsenko in his bid to recover assets, which he believed were stolen from the government in Kyiv, in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars to be paid to Giuliani’s company. The negotiations took place as the two worked together to find damaging information on the Bidens and evidence to support Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory that Ukraine — not Russia — interfered in the 2016 election.

On Wednesday night Rudy Giuliani went off on the latest fake news attacks.

Rudy Giuliani: NYT #FAKENEWS:

I did NOT pursue a business opportunity in Ukraine, as they misrepresented. I could have helped them recover $7B in stolen money, but I didn’t. Was paid ZERO.

They attack me because I have exposed their hypocrisy & how they covered up Biden’s massive corruption!

NYT #FAKENEWS: I did NOT pursue a business opportunity in Ukraine, as they misrepresented. I could have helped them recover $7B in stolen money, but I didn’t. Was paid ZERO. They attack me because I have exposed their hypocrisy & how they covered up Biden’s massive corruption! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 27, 2019

Rudy also dropped these jewels earlier today.

REALITY CHECK: Democrats have now issued more subpoenas than they have had bills signed into law. Their focus is not on bettering the lives of everyday Americans! It’s about protecting their seats and remaining in power. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 27, 2019

This Impeachment hoax is turning out to be a massive bust! Quinnipiac Poll now shows more Americans are AGAINST Impeachment than for it. The American people are speaking, just like they did in 2016! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 27, 2019

The post “They Attack Me Because I Have Exposed – How They Covered Up Biden’s Massive Corruption!” – Rudy Giuliani Unloads on #FakeNews NY Times appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.