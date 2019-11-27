The Democrats fielded an opponent to challenge the reelection of our favorite senator, Tom Cotton of Arkansas. His name is Joshua Mahony. Minutes after the filing deadline passed, however Senator Cotton’s campaign “released significant oppo research which caused Mahony to withdraw from the race within a matter of hours. In fact, Mahony didn’t even talk to the party before announcing on Twitter that he was withdrawing from the race. Monday the Democratic Party announced that, after a failed attempt to find a path forward, it was simply too late to field a replacement candidate[.]” I’m quoting Hot Air’s John Sexton, who has the story here. We’re calling this race for Senator Cotton.
Tom Cotton by acclamation
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/OG0eWi9HigM/tom-cotton-by-acclamation.php