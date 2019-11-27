President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for ‘Thanksgiving’ Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE tweeted a photoshopped image that placed his face over that of Sylvester Stallone’s fictional fighter Rocky Balboa’s on Wednesday. The tweet sparked an explosion of mockery from the left and applause from the right on social media.

The president tweeted out the image — which was made using a poster for the 1982 film “Rocky III” — shortly after he arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he will spending Thanksgiving weekend at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort.

The tweet appears to be in reference to Trump speaking about his health during a rally in Sunrise, Fla., on Tuesday night, where he described inaccurate reports that he suffered “a massive, unbelievable heart attack.” Trump joked that doctors who examined him at Walter Reed Medical Center had asked him to “take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

The reaction from verified Twitter users and entities provided a stark contrast of perspective.

