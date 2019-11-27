President Donald Trump on Nov. 27 signed into law two human rights bills in support of protesters in Hong Kong, the White House said in a statement.

Last week, both the Senate and House passed S.1838, The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would require the United States to review annually Hong Kong’s special trading privileges, and pave the way for sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for human rights violations in the city.

Congress also passed S.2710, a bill that would prohibit the export of control equipment to Hong Kong police, which has been accused of using violence and heavy-handed tactics to quell demonstrations.

“I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong,” Trump said in a statement.

“They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all,” he added.

Under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, the U.S. Secretary of State is required to certify annually whether Hong Kong is “sufficiently autonomous” to justify its special economic privileges granted under the United States-Hong Kong Police Act of 1992.

This latter Act has allowed the United States to deal with Hong Kong separately to the mainland in matters of trade, investment, and immigration since the city reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. For instance, the city is not subject to the current U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

“The Act reaffirms and amends the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, specifies United States policy towards Hong Kong, and direct assessment of the political developments in Hong Kong,” Trump said in another statement.

Trump said that “certain provisions of the Act would interfere with the exercise of the President’s constitutional authority to state the foreign policy of the United States,” and that the U.S. administration will “treat each of the provisions of the Act consistently with the President’s constitutional authorities with respect to foreign relations.”

Hong Kong has seen renewed protests after a peaceful Sunday, when the city’s pro-democracy camp scored a landslide victory against the pro-Beijing establishment.