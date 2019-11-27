President Donald Trump posted a shirtless image of the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa with his face photoshopped onto the fighter’s body Wednesday morning.

The tweet did not include any text, which sparked some confusion. He occasionally tweets Internet memes to his 67 million followers.

The original image was a promotional shot for “Rocky III,” which debuted in 1982. Actor Sylvester Stallone posed wearing boxing trunks, gloves, and a championship belt. Several forms of the image with different backgrounds were used to market the movie.

The source of the doctored photo with Trump’s head is not clear.

Trump posted the image the morning after a fiery campaign event in Sunrise, Florida. According to a pool report, he arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach a few minutes before the tweet appeared.