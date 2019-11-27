President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for ‘Thanksgiving’ Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE on Wednesday tweeted out a photoshopped image that depicted his face superimposed onto an image of the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa.

The president tweeted out the image — which originally served as an advertisement for the 1982 film “Rocky III” — about an hour after he arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump is spending Thanksgiving weekend at his nearby Mar-a-Lago estate.

It’s unclear where the image originated, but Trump has in the past tweeted out parody photos and memes created by conservative outlets or supporters.

Journalists and political commentators expressed confusion over the tweet, which did not come with a caption or explanation.

“Now we know what they did to him at that mysterious doctor’s visit?” NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell tweeted.

“There goes the President, posting shirtless fanfic of himself again,” tweeted former Obama aide Jon Favreau.

Sylvester Stallone, who played Balboa in several films, has been to the White House to meet with Trump and previously advocated for the posthumous pardon of the late heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson, who was convicted in the early 1900s of transporting a woman across state lines “for immoral purposes.”