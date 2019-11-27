President Trump pledged to protect Thanksgiving from the “radical left,” some of whom, he charged, want to change the name of the annual holiday.

“You know some people want to change the name Thanksgiving, they don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving,’” the president told supporters in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.

Trump said he wouldn’t allow the “radical left” to change the name, saying he rejects those who want to target the secular holiday the same way they have hit Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As we gather together for Thanksgiving, you know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas. But now everybody’s using Christmas again. Remember this?”

“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump said at the rally. “People have different ideas. Why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving. But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving. And we’re not changing.”

HuffPost earlier this month pondered, “How much damage are we doing with our epic Thanksgiving meal every year?” The liberal site suggested skipping turkey to save animals, warned that traveling to family far away will destroy the environment (“Four people flying a 600-mile trip is the equivalent of 10 times the CO2 emissions of the Thanksgiving meal”), and blasted food waste.

That led to a slew of Fox News reports about a “war on Thanksgiving.”

“Twitter users used the hashtag ‘#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving’ to mock the president’s remarks. One person, who said she was Native American, pointed to how she prefers to instead name the fourth Thursday of November a #nationaldayofmourning,’ ” Fox News reported.

“Since 1970, Native Americans in New England have organized an annual protest dubbed the National Day of Mourning on the same day as Thanksgiving, gathering at noon on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth,” Fox wrote.

“Many Native Americans do not celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims and other European settlers,” according to a plaque erected at the protest site by the Town of Plymouth on behalf of the United American Indians of New England. “Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of their people, the theft of their lands, and the relentless assault on their culture,” the plaque states.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys — Bread and Butter — and wished Americans a Happy Thanksgiving.

“On behalf of the entire Trump family, I wish each and every one of you a very happy Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving.”

The president said at a White House ceremony that the two turkeys were specially raised by farmer Willie Jackson “to remain calm under any condition, which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday.” Schiff is the California Democrat leading the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey,” Trump said, turning to the birds. “But Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It’s very unusual.”