As far-left Democrats routinely trash her for trying to appeal to moderate voters, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said that the party is essentially “disrespecting and dismissing” a huge swath of America by rejecting Fox News.

“This is why, I’ll go on Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and I’m delivering the exact same message to people and we’re building and growing support in people who watch those three different channels,” Gabbard said in an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. “You’re never going to be able to have a dialogue … win support from people who you treat like garbage, who you disrespect, who you call names, who you call deplorables. But how do you expect to lead as the president of every single American in this country when you’ve thrown half of them away?”

During her appearance at the last Democratic Party presidential debates, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) specifically knocked Tulsi Gabbard as some kind of traitor for making appearances on Fox News.

“It’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage … who, during the Obama administration spent four years on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” Harris said. “What we need on this stage, in November, is someone who has the ability to win.”

Joe Rogan expressed bafflement over the fact that leftists have such hate for Fox News viewers that they will not even appear on the channel to make their political pitch.

“What’s wrong with going on camera with someone you oppose? Someone you disagree with and having a dialogue about what you disagree with? That’s the weird thing about this cancel culture, this strange time we’re living in. You’re not even supposed to communicate with people about ideas that you disagree on,” Rogan said, as reported by Fox News.

Though Gabbard has disagreements with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, she did appreciate they could see eye-to-eye on foreign policy on a platform that speaks to millions.

“On Tucker Carlson, I have a platform to be able to speak to millions of people across the country about the kind of leadership that I bring in the area of foreign policy,” responded Gabbard. “I have the opportunity to deliver that message directly to people’s living rooms.”

“I was attacked on the debate stage for going on Fox News. How do you think you’re going to lead this country, all Americans, if you’re completely, not only shutting out and not willing to talk to half the country that watches Fox News, but you’re in fact disrespecting and dismissing them just because they may disagree with you, or they watch a different news channel,” she continued. “I think that’s the bigger issue here.”

The Democratic Party’s hatred for Fox News runs so deep that the Democratic National Committee has refused to have the channel moderate a debate for the presidential primary, which followed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) earlier pledge to blacklist the network. Even the far-left hosts on “The View” expressed dismay over the candidate’s unwillingness to make her case before the Fox News crowd.

“It may be a minority opinion, but I think that it’s being very dismissive of so many Americans for her not to go on Fox News,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “I think if you want to be the president of the United States, for everyone, then you need to speak to everyone.”

“If you can’t face the Fox audience, you can’t face the U.S. It’s that simple,” chimed in Whoopi Goldberg.