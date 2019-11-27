The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits fell sharply in the week before Thanksgiving, according to statistics provided by the Labor Department. Meanwhile, in a separate report, U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter, rather than slowing as was first reported.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ending on Nov. 23, said the agency on Wednesday.

The report (pdf) was published one day early because of the Thanksgiving holiday starting on Thursday.

The prior week’s claims were revised up by 1,000 to around 228,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 221,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the prior week, according to reports.

The Labor Department’s report noted that the “advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 16 was 1,640,000, a decrease of 57,000 from the previous week’s revised level,” noting that it is “the lowest level for insured unemployment since Aug. 4, 1973.”

On a daily basis, President Donald Trump touts his administration’s work to improve the U.S. economy and labor market, making it a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.

Another new Stock Market Record. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2019

On Nov. 25, he retweeted a video that showed the stock market reaching record levels.

Third-Quarter GDP Growth Raised

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment could be drawing to a close.

The reports were released in the wake of data showing an acceleration in housing market activity early in the fourth quarter and a sharp decline in the goods trade deficit, as well as a solid pace of inventory accumulation by retailers. The improvement in the economic data further diminished the risks of recession in the near term.

The Federal Reserve last month cut interest rates for the third time this year and signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. That was up from the 1.9% pace estimated last month. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the April-June period.

Reuters contributed to this report.