America is in the middle of its greatest stock market rally ever but no one would know it due to the media’s fixation on other matters and the Fed’s efforts to slow it down.

The markets show over the past few weeks that once the Fed lowered the unrealistic Fed Funds rates they initiated to kill the Trump economy last year, the markets are again on fire.

Yesterday the DOW reached another all-time closing high. This was the 118th all-time high since the 2016 election and 101st since President Trump’s inauguration.

After President Trump was elected the stock markets exploded. The markets are a gauge of the economy and include expectations of the future. On November 8th, 2016, the DOW stood at 18,333. Since that date, and after Donald Trump won the 2016 election, the DOW has soared. Yesterday the DOW closed at another new all-time high of 28,122 – 9,789 points higher than the day of the 2016 election!

Never has has the DOW risen so much in such a short period of time. THIS IS HISTORIC!

Not only has the DOW skyrocketed since Donald Trump was elected President, the market’s rise is record breaking.

President Trump’s first year in office (2017) saw the most all-time stock market closing highs (71) as well as the largest single year increase in DOW history (4,956 points). Prior to 2017, no year in the DOW’s more than 100-year history ever saw the DOW increase by more than 3,500 points, let alone 4,900. The most all-time highs in a year prior to 2017 was 69 in 1995.

Since President Trump was elected President the DOW tied the record for the most all-time closing highs in a row. In January of 1987 President Reagan saw the DOW increase to new all-time highs a record 12 days in a row. In February of 2017, President Trump matched Reagan’s record.

The DOW reached its fastest 500 point increase between major milestones under President Trump. In January of 2018 the DOW surpassed 26,000 and six days later the DOW surpassed 26,500. Under President Trump the DOW has seen the fastest 1,000; 2,000; 3,000; 4,000; 5,000; 6,000; 7,000, 8,000 and 9,000 point increases in DOW history. No similar records occurred at any time in history.

Also, President Trump didn’t ride an Obama wave, the DOW under Obama was down in 2015 and stayed relatively flat until the 2016 election. The DOW is now officially up more than 50% since the 2016 election.

Presidents GW Bush and Obama NEVER reached a new all-time high in their entire first terms. Presidents (Franklin) Roosevelt, Truman and Carter never reached a new all-time high in their Presidencies.

President Trump has now increased the markets by more than any other President in their entire Presidency (when counting from their election win to the election day in their last year in office.) As noted above, under President Trump the DOW has increased 9,789 over the past three years. This has never happened before.

The reality is that it should be much higher if not for the Fed. The Fed has increased the Fed Funds rate multiple times after leaving the Fed Funds rate at zero for much of Obama’s Presidency. A year ago this time the Fed was busy trying to create a recession. After multiple rate hikes by the Fed the markets started a decline. By December the markets were down by 10% and the Fed decided to raise the rates again.

The market reached bottom the day before Christmas thanks to Jerome Powell and the Fed. What a horrible Christmas gift to the hard working Americans with 401k’s in the US.

Since the Fed’s last rate decrease, the markets have reached new all-time closing highs in 11 of the past 19 days. The Fed should have left the rates alone a long time ago.

All the major indices are way up under President Trump and many records have been set. The market increases since President Trump’s election three years ago truly are historic. To think the markets would be up more if not for the severe mismanagement by the Fed and Jerome Powell.

The post Want Evidence the Fed Stalled the Trump Rally? 11 of Past 19 Days Since the Fed Lowered the Fed Funds Rate the DOW Hit All-Time Highs appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.