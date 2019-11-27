(FOX NEWS) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sinking like a rock in the latest national Democratic presidential primary polls — a development that comes amid sustained criticism over the details of her “Medicare-for-all” plan.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows the populist liberal senator’s numbers slashed in half from 28 percent to 14 percent from the month before. After leading the pack in Quinnipiac’s October poll – which was seen as a sign of her surge in the race – Warren’s 14-point drop has her now in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Another national poll from CNN released Wednesday also shows Warren in third place with 14 percent support, behind Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. That poll reflects a 5-point drop for Warren from CNN’s October survey.

