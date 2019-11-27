On Monday, Independent candidate for California’s 28th congressional district, Jennifer Barbosa, ripped into Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his focus on the expensive impeachment process while allegedly ignoring his own constituents in the 28th district.

Barbosa, who hopes to knock Mr. Schiff from his position as a congressman, took particular issue with the Democrat ignoring the rampant homelessness problem.

“Adam Schiff has been my congressman since 2012,” the Independent told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, according to The Daily Caller. “He became my congressman through the redistricting process. Since he became my congressman, he has not presented any legislation that has become law. In terms of homelessness, what he’s done is he’s basically rubber-stamped Maxine Waters’ bill to deal with homelessness, and her bill essentially replicated the same failed policies that Mayor Garcetti has implemented in our city over the past few years.”

“We know they’re not working,” Barbosa stressed of the Democrats’ polices.

“What we need to do in terms of homelessness,” she continued, “is stop allocating federal funds for affordable housing which costs $500,000-700,000 per unit and really focus on mental health services for the people who are living on the street.”

Kilmeade asked Barbosa if Schiff’s supposed blind eye toward the homelessness crisis, in contrast with his lead role in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, put the challenger “over the edge.”

Answering in the affirmative, Barbosa explained: “Seeing the impeachment inquiry, when he’s wasting all these resources – we know that Ken Starr’s impeachment cost about $70 million – that’s $70 million that really could be spent on much better things in our district.”

Kilmeade ended the interview by telling Barbosa that her “key to success will be that 29.5% that say they have No Party Preference because right now in your district only 16% are Republicans.”

WATCH:

Fox News co-anchor @kilmeade knows it takes an Independent to Defeat Adam Schiff in 2020, telling Schiff’s Challenger, Jennifer Barbosa: “Your key to success will be that 29.5% that say they have No Party Preference because right now in your district only 16% are Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/HqUD3LYU3J — Barbosa for Congress (@TeamJenBarbosa) November 26, 2019

Barbosa has come out swinging against Schiff, before. In September, the challenger posted a video highlighting the homelessness crisis to social media and tagged the Democrat.

“Homelessness and Toxic Waste are rampant problems in the Los Angeles area,” she captioned the video. “Congressman [Adam Schiff] has done nothing to solve, let alone slightly fix, the problems. This is one of the reasons I am running for Congress in #CA28.”

Homelessness and Toxic Waste are rampant problems in the Los Angeles area.

Congressman @AdamSchiff has done nothing to solve, let alone slightly fix, the problems.

This is one of the reasons I am running for Congress in #CA28.

For more info, visit https://t.co/XkHDxLgiVv pic.twitter.com/vbIHPoeMw4 — Barbosa for Congress (@TeamJenBarbosa) September 25, 2019

At the end of September, conservative activist Scott Presler and a slew of volunteers ventured to Los Angeles to help clean up an astounding 50 tons of trash.

“Presler and a group of volunteers, which [Austen] Fletcher describes as consisting of ‘mostly Trump supporters,’ managed to clean up a jaw-dropping 50 tons of trash in the San Fernando Valley, which, Fletcher notes, is the district for which Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is responsible,” The Daily Wire’s James Barrett reported.

“As The Daily Wire has chronicled, largely as a result of progressive policies, Los Angeles is increasingly plagued by homelessness, which has resulted in rampant drug abuse, the spreading of diseases, and the accumulation of garbage in many areas. The problem has also increasingly inspired residents to begin to call out elected officials for failing to keep neighborhoods safe,” Barrett noted.

Related: WATCH: Trump Supporters Go To Clean Up Filthy L.A., Shocked With What They Find

H/t Daily Caller