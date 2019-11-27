On “The Late Show” Tuesday, Stephen Colbert presented his own “impeachment Advent calendar” that comes with a little message behind each door labeled for the days of December.

“Every day you open a door and you get a piece of candy,” Colbert said, as reported by Mashable.

When Colbert opened the door for Day 1, he revealed no candy but rather a note that read: “You’ll get your candy, but I would like you to do us a favor, though.”

The note obviously referenced the July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian Presiden Volodymyr Zelensky. What Colbert didn’t say is that the original use of the word “favor” had nothing to do with former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged corruption in the country and everything to do with foreign meddling during the 2016 election.

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” said Trump during the call. “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.”

As Colbert continued on about his “impeachment Advent calendar,” he expressed dismay over reports that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would be wrapping up the impeachment inquiry soon.

“I’m surprised that [California Democrat Adam] Schiff ended it so quickly, this is the biggest congressional hearing in a generation,” Colbert continued. “It’s an event. It’s ‘quid pro-quo-chella. And the headliners haven’t even played yet.”

As Colbert obsesses over the impeachment inquiry to the point of creating his own Advent calendar, recent polls show that the political stunt has backfired on Democrats with swing voters and may cost the party some key battleground states come 2020. As the Associated Press reported, Wisconsin could swing GOP once again mainly due to the Democratic Party’s extremism. “There’s not a lot that Republicans and Democrats in this political battlefield agree on, but the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump may have surfaced one: The public hearings aren’t moving the needle,” the AP reported on Wednesday. “After 30 hours of televised hearings, a dozen witnesses, at least a couple of major revelations and scores of tweeted rebuttals, voters in Wisconsin and nationwide aren’t changing their minds about removing the Republican president. If they came into the inquiry defensive of Trump, they likely still are. And if they were inclined to think the president abused his power, they didn’t need televised hearings to prove it.”