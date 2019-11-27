White Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera stands accused of striking a man at a cockfight in the Dominican Republic.

Herrera, a two-time All-Star and 2015 World Series with the Kansas City Royals, was allegedly caught on video striking a man seated near him at a cockfight.

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, says the man who was struck filed a formal complaint against Herrera, claiming that he struck him several times.

“The accuser posted a video on his personal YouTube page in which he reportedly said Herrera did not want to bet with him and words were exchanged, leading to a physical altercation,” the New York Post reports.

A man files formal complain against RHP Kelvin Herrera. He alleges that the White Sox pitcher gave him several blows.@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/6ioPMrLb6a https://t.co/raQpSAdHqX — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 26, 2019

Herrera went 3-3 with a 6.14 ERA in 2019, his highest ER since his rookie season in 2011.

