White Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera stands accused of striking a man at a cockfight in the Dominican Republic.

Herrera, a two-time All-Star and 2015 World Series with the Kansas City Royals, was allegedly caught on video striking a man seated near him at a cockfight.

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, says the man who was struck filed a formal complaint against Herrera, claiming that he struck him several times.

“The accuser posted a video on his personal YouTube page in which he reportedly said Herrera did not want to bet with him and words were exchanged, leading to a physical altercation,” the New York Post reports.

Herrera went 3-3 with a 6.14 ERA in 2019, his highest ER since his rookie season in 2011.

