The White House sent out a late night statement blasting an Oregon judge for halting President Donald Trump’s insurance mandate for immigrants.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued an order on Tuesday to prevent the State Department from enforcing Trump’s plan to deny immigrants visas unless they buy health insurance within 30 days of arrival or providing proof they can afford their own healthcare.

In response, the White House sent out a statement after midnight declaring that “yesterday, a single district court in Oregon has decided immigration policy for the Nation.”

The statement went on to say that Congress plainly provided the President with broad authority to impose additional restrictions or limitations on the entry of aliens into the United States.

“The relevant portion of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides: ‘Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.’ And in a landmark decision last year, the Supreme Court recognized the President’s broad authority to so impose such restrictions,” the statement said. “That broad authority formed the foundation of this most recent proclamation that was designed to protect the United States from the detrimental effects of uninsured immigrants.”

The White House concluded by asserting that “the district court’s decision enjoining the proclamation disregards the statute’s text, in violation of the Supreme Court’s decision,” and that they “look forward to defending the President’s lawful action.”

The plan would have drastically reduced the number of people legally migrating to the United States — as they would no longer be eligible for Obamacare.

“The proclamation is anticipated to affect approximately 60 percent of all immigrant visa applicants,” the judge wrote. “The president offers no national security or foreign relations justification for this sweeping change in immigration law.”

The post White House Issues Scathing Late Night Statement After Oregon Judge Halts Trump’s Insurance Mandate for Immigrants appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.