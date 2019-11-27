Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said Twitter should have banned President Donald Trump from the social media platform.

He made his comments at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday in Amsterdam. His comments were detailed in a report by Politico.

Wales said the president should have been banned from Twitter “a long time ago,” and he claimed Twitter has been applying its rules differently when it comes to Trump and some others.

“A lot of stuff he says would not violate the terms of service of Twitter,” Wales said. “He’s a blowhard, and he says false things. But he’s attacked people in ways that other people couldn’t get away with. I mean, they’ve made it very clear that they are applying the rules differently.”

But Wales had praise for Twitter’s decision to exclude political ads, Politico noted.

“On this one I think Twitter has definitely done the right thing and Facebook should do the same. I think for Facebook to accept political advertising and not accept any kind of fact-checking responsibility . . . This is really unwise.”

“And it’s not . . . like they make a ton of money from political advertising. It’s a small piece of their overall business. I think they are better off without it.”