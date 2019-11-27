The woman who is suing Hunter Biden in a paternity suit worked as a stripper in a strip club that Biden frequently attended, according to a report from Page Six.

Lunden Alexis Roberts sued Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, claiming that he was the father of her infant son. He denied the claim, but a DNA test proved her accusation was true.

The report that Roberts is a stripper is based on numerous sources who place Hunter Biden at the the Mpire Club in Washington D.C., and who also recognize Roberts as the dancer “Dallas.”

Roberts is a native of Batesville, Arkansas.

A worker at the Mpire Club remembered working alongside Roberts and described her to Page Six, saying, “She has a heart of gold and is a smarty-pants.”

“She was really sweet,” said the bartender of Roberts.

Hunter Biden has become the center of a political firestorm over his involvement with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, at the time that his father was the vice president.

Joe Biden bragged at one point to an audience that he helped pressure the Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor that he said was corrupt. Allies of the president point out that the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was looking into corruption at Burisma at the time, which could be a massive conflict of interest.

Hunter Biden has also admitted to struggling with drug addiction.

Here's more about Hunter Biden's troubles:

Hunter Biden Is the Father of Arkansas Woman’s Baby | Daily Pop | E! News



