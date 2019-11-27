Democrats won the 2018 elections thanks to Robert Mueller, the deep state, Jeff Sessions and their usual partners in the media.

Since Democrats took office they have been trying to indict the president over a ham sandwich and… that’s about it. That’s all they’ve done.

They have no regard for tradition, truth, the Constitution, loyalty, integrity or their country. They only want power.

Democrats currently intend to impeach the president on a party-line vote with no crime or evidence of a crime.

According to a recent NY Times/Siena College poll Trump two-thirds of voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan who strayed to vote Democrat in 2018 are planning to vote for President Trump in 2020.

The New York Times reported:

Two-thirds of battleground state voters who chose Trump in 2016 but selected Democrats in the midterms say they will return to the president next year. Midterm victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin gave Democrats hope of retaking the Rust Belt battleground states that handed the presidency to Donald J. Trump in 2016. Yet success in the midterms might not mean as much for Democratic presidential candidates as the party might think. Nearly two-thirds of voters in six battleground states who voted for President Trump in 2016 — but for Democratic congressional candidates in 2018 — say they intend to back the president against each of his top rivals, according to recent polling by The New York Times Upshot/Siena College. The results suggest that the party’s winning formula in last year’s midterms may not be so easy to replicate in a presidential election. The Democrats’ relatively moderate House candidates succeeded in large part by flipping a crucial segment of voters who backed the president in 2016. If these voters remain open-minded again in 2020, Democrats will have a ready-made blueprint for winning back the crucial Rust Belt battlegrounds. This group is only a sliver of the electorate — 2 percent of registered voters — and is not representative of all voters. They are overwhelmingly white, 60 percent are male, and two-thirds have no college degree. But the president’s strength among them helps explain why he is highly competitive in states that Democrats carried just one year ago.

