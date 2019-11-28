When the turkey’s been made into sandwiches and the food coma’s starting to wear off, what else is there to do except to exhaust yourself Black Friday shopping? While you’re spoiled for choice when it comes down to shopping options, we’ve gone ahead and started to help narrow down your choices. We’ve rounded up the best 15 deals out there, and even better, you can enjoy them before the Black Friday rush.

From premium CBD gummies to sleek sunglasses, we’ve hand-picked treats perfect for gifting to yourself and to others. Plus, when you use coupon code BFSAVE20 you can save an extra 20 percent off the sale price.

Holiday CBD Premium CBD Gummies

These sweet CBD gummy treats can help you relieve stress on the daily.

Add the power of CBD to your supplement intake with these Holiday CBD Premium CBD Gummies. They’re delicious and packed with 10 mg of quality CBD apiece with zero THC.

Find them here for $32 — use BFSAVE20 to buy them for $25.60.

Please note, these gummies are not FDA approved. Please consult with your doctor and check your state’s laws before use.

Leather Notebooks & Journals

Take notes and jot down thoughts with this premium leather notebook.

Digital is boring: these Leather Notebooks & Journals aren’t just lovely, they give you the satisfaction of writing and drawing the good old fashioned way. With an elegant design and a hand-stitched embossed leather patch, this is the perfect gift for any creative.

Find it here for $35.10 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $28.08.

Beard Head® The First-Ever Bearded Headwear: Bushy Biker

This silly beard mask also keeps your face warm.

Life’s too short to be serious all the time — Beard Head® makes even the coldest weather funny. Stave off the chill with this beard facemask, attached with Velcro strips.

Find it here for $23.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $19.19.

Variety 4-Pack Bracelets

These funky, unique bracelets are a perfect stocking stuffer.

This Variety 4-Pack Bracelet features individually handcrafted bracelets, ideal for anyone who loves artisan products. This bundle includes one double wrap long knot bracelet, one wood beaded stretch bracelet, one glass beaded stretch wrap bracelet and one triple wrap paracord bracelet.

Find it here for $19.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $15.99.

RECOVER 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

Soothe sore muscles with this CBD rub for athletes.

This rejuvenating RECOVER 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub is perfect after a long workout. Use it for everything from back pain, to joint and muscle soreness, to headaches.

Find it here for $47.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it here for $38.39.

Please note, this rub is not FDA approved. Please consult with your doctor and check your state’s laws before use.

Jack Sunglasses

Make a fashion statement with these sunglasses.

These Jack Sunglasses are far from ordinary shades: with a slim frame and minimalist vibe, they’ll fit most face shapes flatteringly. Even better, part of sales are donated to an NGO that cleans up waste from the oceans.

Find it here for $58.50 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $46.80.

Jinx Pro Dryer with Adjustable Airflow Technology

Control your coif with this high tech blow dryer.

Every day can be a good hair day with this Jinx Pro Dryer with Adjustable Airflow Technology. It’s engineered with an adjustable airflow and an advanced far infrared ceramic heater to give you total control and dry your hair 60 percent faster.

Find it here for $59.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $47.99.

SINGER® Heavy Duty 44S Sewing Machine (Refurbished)

This premium quality sewing machine is perfect for bringing your clothing ideas to life.

This powerful SINGER® Heavy Duty 44S Sewing Machine can complete even the most heavy-duty projects on any fabric. Thanks to the powerful motor, you have 1,100/min extra-high sewing speed to save you time, and 23 different stitches to choose from, all at a discounted rate.

Find it here for $109.99 — use code BFSAVE20 to buy it here for $87.99.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

Deep clean your teeth every time with this electronic toothbrush.

Make your dentist happy with this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads — it blasts away ten times more plaque than traditional brushing and can brighten your teeth. Choose between soft, whiten, massage and cleaning modes for your perfect setting.

Find it here for $39.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it here for $31.99.

Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser

Flossing doesn’t need to hurt — clean your gums with this water flosser.

Ideal for sensitive gums, braces and any delicate dental work, this Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser safely and gently propels away food and plaque with a water stream. It’s also a lot more intuitive to use than figuring out how to properly floss.

Find it here for $39.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it here for $31.99.

Swarovski Micro-Pav’e Pear Shaped Teardrop Huggie Earrings

Give someone the gift of sparkle this season.

A stunning gift for someone special, these Swarovski Micro-Pav’e Pear Shaped Teardrop Huggie Earrings unique earrings will help you stand out from the crowd. Wear them for special events or to add a sparkling touch to any outfit.

Find them here for $13.99 — use BFSAVE20 to get them for $11.19.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher

This DNA kit gives you a workout plan designed to mesh with your genetics.

This Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher puts an end to silly fad diets and workouts that don’t really work for good. With a simple cheek swab, you’ll get actionable health plans based on your DNA, lifestyle and goals — totally customized to be effective for your unique genetic makeup.

Find it here for $89 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $71.20.

Vortix Muscle Massager

This hand-held massager relieves sore muscles.

Soothe sore spots with this Vortix Muscle Massager, a powerful hand-held massager you can take with you anywhere. Bring it to the office after a long day or use it at the gym post-workout — it’s a great way to practice self care.

Find it here for $169.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it here for $135.99.

BUZIO Weighted Blanket (15 Lb- 48×72)

Use this weighted blanket to soothe yourself to sleep.

Do the holidays have you feeling anxious? This BUZIO Weighted Blanket is weighed down by heavy beads that stimulate the feeling of being wrapped up in a hug, helping release serotonin and soothe stress.

Find it here for $56 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it for $44.80.

Bamboo Comfort 6-Piece Luxury Silver Sheet Set

Refresh your bedroom decor with these sleek bamboo sheets.

Upgrade your bedding (and your sleep) with this Bamboo Comfort 6-Piece Luxury Silver Sheet Set. Hypoallergenic, designed to be wrinkle-free, all-weather friendly and chic — this sheet set hits all the marks.

Find it here for $36.99 — use BFSAVE20 to buy it here for $29.59.

