During the holidays, many families make an effort to reach out to those who are less fortunate. Some parents get kids involved in the giving through projects like Operation Christmas Child or collecting items to donate to a food bank.

But for 9-year-old Alex Fischer, she’s taking on a big goal. This year, she wants to donate 100 Thanksgiving turkeys to her local Charlotte, North Carolina, food bank for families who might otherwise go without a traditional dinner this November.

It all started two years ago with a little prompting from mom, but soon Alex ran with her mom’s suggestion and upped the ante.

“She was like one box is not enough, let’s do ten,” her mother, Lisa Fischer, told WKYC.

The next year, Alex wanted to exceed her previous goal.

“Last year we decided to go even bigger and I thought our goal should be 101 boxes and we ended up donating 130 boxes,” Alex told WKYC.

“I think everybody should have a Thanksgiving meal with their families,” she said. “A lot of people in Charlotte don’t have Thanksgiving meals.”

Each box costs around $20 to stock, and includes all the standard holiday favorites like a whole turkey, pie fixings, stuffing, gravy and beans — plus an assortment of items to create other side dishes. The boxes are then donated to the group Charlotte Rescue Mission, which distributes them to families in need.

Alex and her younger sister, Caroline, held bake sales and sold lemonade to raise the money to buy the food for the boxes. They ended up raising over $2,200 according to their GoFundMe.

“I was in second grade and decided we should sell lemonade,” the industrious young girl said. “And we ended up going bigger with some other stuff like brownies and cookies.”

For 2019, they decided to start a GoFundMe to aid in their efforts.

“This year, they have decided that their goal will be to raise enough money to provide Charlotte Rescue Mission with 50 food boxes and 50 turkeys so that each box contains the complete meal,” the GoFundMe reads. “It’s a BIG goal for two little girls but they have big hearts so we’re sure they’ll be able to do it! In fact, they’ve already started their lemonade stands this year. They’re ready to go!”

“Every year it continues to grow,” the girls’ mother said. “But it’s awesome and it’s neat to see. It gets bigger and bigger.”

“It’s kind of humbling to see how many people want to help them and be a part of this,” she added. “And we’re really excited to see where they go with this.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission has recognized the young ladies’ noble efforts as well, sharing updates on their progress and commending them for their hard work.

“Every year, 9-year-old Alex and her younger sister Caroline have lemonade stands to raise money for Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Box Drive,” the group shared on their Facebook page on Oct. 24, along with a photo of the girls manning their bake sale booth. “On this particular day, they collected over $650 which they will use to buy frozen turkeys and fill boxes of food for families to be able to have a Thanksgiving meal.”

“They are incredibly supportive of our food box drive and we couldn’t feed thousands of families every year without their help!!”

According to WKYC, so far the Fischers have raised enough money to fund 108 turkeys and boxes of food, but there’s still time left. The CRM is hoping to provide 3,000 turkeys to needy families.

If you would like to help Alex and Caroline exceed their goals, you can head over to their GoFundMe. Or, check out local outreach programs to see how you can help families in your own communities.

