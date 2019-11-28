We have a truly special arrangement set up for you just ahead of Black Friday.

Our friends at I Love My Freedom ​have put together their biggest giveaway ever. They have tons of great offers for you to claim for just the cost of shipping.

You’ve seen their Trump 45 beanie and their Trump Christmas coin, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg of the great items they’re offering this Christmas season.

All of the products sold by ​I Love My Freedom are shipped from their fulfillment center in Olathe, Kansas. Buying from this company supports American jobs and American production! They are great friends who love our President and love our country, and we applaud their efforts.

Ordering products from the link in this post helps fund the work of The Gateway Pundit, so thank you!

Here’s more information from the folks at I Love My Freedom:

Black Friday is almost here. The Christmas shopping season is officially underway!

If you want to proudly show your support for President Trump, we have more than 15…yes, FIFTEEN free Trump-themed items for you to claim today!

All you have to do is cover the shipping for our crew in Kansas, and we’ll rush it all to your door.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or you’re looking to knock out your Christmas shopping for friends & family, this is your best opportunity to get tons of great Trump gear without paying an arm and a leg.

Click here to be taken to this HUGE wall of free Trump gifts!

Here are some of the great items you’ll find on our Black Friday offer wall:

“Try To Impeach This” coffee mug: The Democrats are trying to impeach Trump, but they’ll never be able to squash the support of his 63 million voters! This epic coffee mug says it perfectly:

Donald & Melania Christmas Ornament: There’s no better way to decorate your Christmas Tree than with our lovely First Couple! The inventory on this item is SEVERELY limited, but you can try to place your order before we run out.

Keep America Great Coin: If you’re ready to Keep America Great in 2020, this coin is perfect for you. Get two or three and pass them out to family members for the holidays!

Pink Trump 2020 Beanie: Use this to melt liberal snowflakes all winter long!!

Trump 2020 Calendar: Piss off Democrats with a new picture every month of Trump delivering on his promises to the American people. Quality made with American pride!

There are TONS of other items that you can claim for this Black Friday, so make sure to CLICK HERE in order to take advantage of these great offers.

Other products include:

Trump 2020 Flag

Trump Christmas Coin

USA Winter Beanie

Claim These Black Friday Deals Here!

Thank you for your support!

The post A Wall Of Trump-Themed Gifts For Free (Just Cover S And H) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.