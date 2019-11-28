(JERUSALEM POST) An unusual archaeological site in northern Israel may shed some light on the lives of Biblical figures, if digging is allowed to resume there next year.

While a number of sites in Israel are known for their association to Biblical heroes, el Ahwat, discovered by the late Prof. Adam Zertal of the University of Haifa, is unusual for being linked to a villain.

Thanks to its unusual features, more commonly associated with the Shardana tribe of Sardinia, Zertal believed it to be the biblical site known as Harosheth Hagoyim, or Smithy of the Nations, a fortress described in the Book of Judges as the fortress or cavalry base of Sisera.

