President Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to visit the troops on Thanksgiving Day.
The White House posted an amazing video later today on his trip.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! pic.twitter.com/7SGZnHindW
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2019
But even on Thanksgiving President Trump cannot catch a break from the liberal media.
Newsweek wrote a nasty article on how President Trump was probably golfing or tweeting for the holiday.
How awful.
FAKE NEWS VS. REALITY pic.twitter.com/a6paXNEZg9
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 28, 2019
They posted their article about the same time President Trump was landing in Afghanistan.
Check the timestamps. When Newsweek posted this, Trump had just landed in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/AH83s3ROlp
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2019
