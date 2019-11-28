The left’s self-loathing and hatred for this country knows no bounds.

Far left actress Mayim Bialik posted a video on YouTube earlier this month on how much she hates this country and its traditions.

Bialik, who starred in “The Big Bang Theory”, says Thanksgiving reminds her of “one of the grossest examples of genocide.”

Via Newsbusters:

History is written by the winners. I grew up coloring pictures of pilgrims and indigenous people — we called them Indians when I was a child — having this beautiful Thanksgiving together. The truth is, European invaders came to this land, took it from the indigenous people, raped, pillaged, gave them all sorts of diseases, called it their own, and desecrated a culture. It is one of the grossest examples of genocide in recent history and much as I don’t want to think about that, it’s really hard for me not to think about that when I think about Thanksgiving.”

