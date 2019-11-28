Climate activists are planning to hold a mock funeral for “the future” on the steps of the Capitol on Black Friday.

The activists plan to hold a “funeral procession” through the city to disrupt traffic.

An event page for the protest urges people to dress in black or “dramatic funeral attire.”

“On November 29th, Black Friday, youth leaders and adult allies with Fridays for Future will hold a Funeral for our future at the steps of our Capitol to mourn all that we have lost and all that is threatened in the face of the climate crisis, and demand that our leaders take action to fight for our futures,” the event page reads. “Eulogies will begin on the southeast lawn of the Capitol, next to the house triangle, at 12:30 PM followed by a funeral procession through the city. All who cherish the world threatened by fossil fuel addiction are welcome to mourn with us. Feel free to dress in black or even in dramatic funeral attire.”

The protest is part of a “global day of action” in which protesters are planning to hop turnstiles, disrupt public transit and holiday shopping.

The activist group “Shutdown DC” is urging people to bring their families.

“November 29th has been chosen as a global day of action to put pressure on leaders ahead of COP25. It is also the day after Thanksgiving, so if you are traveling with family, this is a great opportunity to fight for the lives of your children, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Make it a group activity!” Shutdown DC wrote.

