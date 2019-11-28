President Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops in Afghanistan.

The President arrived at Bagram Air Field at 8:26 PM local time in an unannounced visit.

President Trump departed Mar-a-Lago late last night and flew overnight to Afghanistan in a secret mission — reporters were on strict orders to keep the trip a secret for safety reasons.

Our troops cheered and applauded as their Commander-in-Chief entered the base.

President Trump spoke to the troops and thanked them for their service.

God bless President Trump and our troops.

