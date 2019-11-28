(CNN) Doctors described what they believe are the first known cases of meningitis due to reactivation of chickenpox vaccine in two 14-year-old boys who received both recommended doses, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics.

Experts say the varicella vaccine — licensed for use in the United States nearly a quarter century ago — is exceedingly safe, though it is not recommended for people who are pregnant or immunocompromised.

But in very rare cases, the live, weakened virus used in the vaccine can reactivate as herpes zoster, or shingles, similar to what can happen to people who have been infected with chickenpox.

