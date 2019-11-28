Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli issued a statement after former Democratic Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley forced him to leave an event on Wednesday.

Cuccinelli, in a lengthy statement to Fox News, said that he and O’Malley were attending an event at Gonzaga College High School before O’Malley went on a “shame-invoking tirade.” Cuccinelli then left the event.

“I arrived at The Dubliner to meet with some of my Gonzaga classmates last night, Cuccinelli said in the statement. “As I walked up to one of the bars among several in The Dubliner to order my Guinness, I heard screaming and cussing behind me to my left, which I did not immediately take notice of other than the fact that it was louder than everything else in the pub.”

Cuccinelli explained: “When I turned to look I saw O’Malley and he was obviously screaming at me. For a moment, I thought he was trying to be funny, as we’ve met before, which I thought was strange. It was immediately clear that he was cursing and screaming for real, to the point of veins bulging on his neck.”

He said that O’Malley and two of his friends then went on a “cussing assault” against him, which he tried to ignore. He said he went to another bar, but the former governor followed him.

“[A]t which point O’Malley pushed his way through the small group to confront me face to face, still cursing me, the President, and my Italian ancestry and he got right up in my face, bumped up against me and invited me to take a swing at him,” Cuccinelli said, adding that “at which point I said ‘Martin, one of us has to rise above this, and it’s obviously not going to be you.’”

He said that O’Malley was making remarks about President Trump’s immigration policy.

But those policies, Cuccinelli added, also “applied to President Obama’s policies, a fact he clearly did not appreciate me pointing out (without screaming it, btw).” Reports have said that former President Barack Obama has deported more people than Trump during his first several years in office.

But overall, O’Malley left him with a bad taste in his mouth, he said.

“Martin’s behavior was as sad as it was shocking,” Cuccinelli told Fox. “I learned on the other side of the pub that Martin’s screaming was so loud that people on the other side of the pub heard him. I also learned from others who have known Martin for years that while his behavior was shocking, it was not new to them.”

O’Malley told the Washington Post that Cuccinelli is “the son of immigrant grandparents who cages children for a fascist president.”

In April, Trump said that his predecessor was the one who detailed children at the Southern Border.

“Obama separated the children, just so you understand. President Obama separated the children,” Trump said in April. “The cages that were shown, very inappropriate, they were built by President Obama and the Obama administration—not by Trump.”