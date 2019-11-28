We all need a little release sometimes.

As reported yesterday by Cassandra Fairbanks — Hunter Biden’s fondness for strip clubs continues to unfold, revelations came out on Wednesday that not only did he impregnate a DC stripper, he also had sex toys used on him by dancers at the Hustler Club in New York City.

A salacious report from Page Six exposed how the former Vice President’s son sent a staffer to buy a dildo so that strippers could use it on him during one of his visits to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club NYC in Hell’s Kitchen.

Page Six also revealed earlier this week that Biden was suspected of smoking crack in the VIP lounge of a DC strip club.

Earlier in the week we found out an Arkansas woman fathered a baby by Hunter Biden and the paternity test proved it was his.

And now we know the stripper’s stage name was “Dallas” and that Hunter Biden fathered the child while dating his deceased brother’s wife.

Every family has its issues.

Her stage name was “Dallas.”

The Washington Examiner reported:

Lunden Roberts, 28, worked as an exotic dancer at Mpire Club, near Dupont Circle, just blocks from the White House, where Biden, 49, was a regular, according to the New York Post. Biden, a former lobbyist who has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, is the son of 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, 77. Around the time Roberts became pregnant with “Baby Doe” – the gender of the child was not revealed in court proceedings triggered by Hunter Biden’s refusal to admit paternity – Hunter Biden was dating Halle Biden, 44, the widow of his brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

How someone chooses to relax following a long day of shady Ukrainian energy company board membership is up to themhttps://t.co/lXtH8eYmT7 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 28, 2019

