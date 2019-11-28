On the day before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump Jr. poked fun at a travel report pertaining to the holiday with a GIF of climate change icon Greta Thunberg.

“US skies packed with planes carrying Thanksgiving travelers,” a New York Post headline reads. The thumbnail photo used in the tweet of the report shows a U.S. map packed with fuel-guzzling airplanes in its airspace.

US skies packed with planes carrying Thanksgiving travelers https://t.co/OJ0kjyMA72 pic.twitter.com/ASFpQ2Uk3M — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2019

“The airspace above the United States was packed with planes on Wednesday as millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving,” the report reads. “The flight-tracking computer image above shows flights over the continental US at 11:30 a.m. EST Thursday.”

“All told, more than 55 million people took to the roads, rails and skies on the holiday eve, according to the American Automobile Association,” the Post noted.

Reacting to the story, the eldest Trump son posted a GIF of the 16-year-old Swedish climate extremist mouthing, “How dare you!” — words Thunberg memorably repeated during a recent speech at the United Nations.

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have helped to advance Ms. Thunberg as the figurehead of the alarmist climate change movement. She even delivered a widely-covered, gloom-and-doom climate speech at the U.N. in September. The teen blamed world leaders and older generations for her “lost childhood” and warned that “people are dying” and “entire ecosystems are collapsing” due to mass inaction on the environment.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” the teen said. “And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

“How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight,” Thunberg continued, adding: “You are failing us but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now, is where we draw the line the world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not.”

However, Thunberg is not winning over everyone in the climate change camp. The teen, who goes out of her way to travel by boat as opposed to plane or jet, has criticized other activists who, in her view, are not living by their word.

“Reuters reports that Thunberg has made enemies among the old school eco-agitators with her ‘confrontational’ style, largely because Thunberg calls out climate ‘hypocrites,’ including those activists, like Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and former Vice President Al Gore, for taking carbon-spewing private flights to major environmental conferences — and, really, using airplanes at all,” The Daily Wire highlighted in September.

Don Jr.’s climate change troll elicited nearly 5,000 replies on Twitter, and garnered over 16,000 likes.

