President Donald Trump recalled the spirit of unity and gratitude in his Thanksgiving proclamation for 2019.

Trump noted the pilgrims spent their first Thanksgiving seated in unity with the Wampanoag Tribe after they helped them survive in the New World.

“That first Thanksgiving provided an enduring symbol of gratitude that is uniquely sewn into the fabric of our American spirit,” Trump wrote.

The president also recalled America’s first president, George Washington declared a National Day of Thanksgiving after the Revolutionary War and the new Constitution and President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving after the battle of Gettysburg.

“Since the first settlers to call our country home landed on American shores, we have always been defined by our resilience and propensity to show gratitude even in the face of great adversity, always remembering the blessings we have been given in spite of the hardships we endure,” Trump wrote.

The president asked Americans to remember members of the United States military who had died to protect the country and those serving overseas during the holiday. He also reminded Americans to honor first responders and those serving in law enforcement.

“As we gather today with those we hold dear, let us give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings we enjoy,” he concluded. “United together as one people, in gratitude for the freedoms and prosperity that thrive across our land, we acknowledge God as the source of all good gifts.”

Trump is spending Thanksgiving with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.