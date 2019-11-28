On the day before Thanksgiving, the New York Post ran a story about Americans traveling to get into place for the festive family holiday.

The piece included a cool graphic, “a flight-tracking computer image [that] shows flights over the continental US,” wrote the Post.

US skies packed with planes carrying Thanksgiving travelers https://t.co/OJ0kjyMA72 pic.twitter.com/ASFpQ2Uk3M — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2019

“The airspace above the United States was packed with planes on Wednesday as millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving,” wrote the Post.

All told, more than 55 million people took to the roads, rails and skies on the holiday eve, according to the American Automobile Association — with many of those journeys snarled by two superstorms wreaking havoc.

But that’s horrible, all those people traveling, wrecking the environment. Don’t they know that flying or driving or railing — anywhere! — will kill us all in 11 years? (At least according to Rep. Alexandria “I’m A Climotologist” Ocasio-Cortez).

That prompted master troller Donald Trump. Jr. to post a hilarious tweet.

President Trump on Tuesday pledged to protect Thanksgiving from the “radical left,” some of whom, he charged, want to change the name of the annual holiday.

“You know some people want to change the name Thanksgiving, they don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving,’” Trump told supporters in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.

“As we gather together for Thanksgiving, you know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas. But now everybody’s using Christmas again. Remember this?”

“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump said at the rally. “People have different ideas. Why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving. But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving. And we’re not changing.”

HuffPost earlier this month pondered, “How much damage are we doing with our epic Thanksgiving meal every year?” The liberal site suggested skipping turkey to save animals, warned that traveling to family far away will destroy the environment (“Four people flying a 600-mile trip is the equivalent of 10 times the CO2 emissions of the Thanksgiving meal”), and blasted food waste.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys — Bread and Butter — and wished Americans a Happy Thanksgiving.

“On behalf of the entire Trump family, I wish each and every one of you a very happy Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving.”

The president said at a White House ceremony that the two turkeys were specially raised by farmer Willie Jackson “to remain calm under any condition, which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday.” Schiff is the California Democrat leading the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey,” Trump said, turning to the birds. “But Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It’s very unusual.”

The post Donald Trump Jr. Needles Limousine Liberals With A Perfect Tweet appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.