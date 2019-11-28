https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/epic-hong-kong-democracy-protesters-honor-president-trump-by-carrying-photos-of-the-us-president-shirtless-in-latest-protest/

On Wednesday President Trump signed S. 1838 and S. 2710 in support of a free Hong Kong.

The bills support the democracy protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights.

On Thursday the Hong Kong Democracy protesters honored President Trump by carrying his picture — shirtless.

HONG KONG, CHINA – NOVEMBER 28: Pro-democracy protesters hold posters of US President Donald Trump during a Thanksgiving Day rally at Edinburgh Place on November 28, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Protesters gathered to say thank you to the United States after US President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, with new legislation requiring annual reviews of Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms. Demonstrations in Hong Kong have stretched into their sixth month as pro-democracy groups won the recent District Council elections, continuing demands for an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word “riot” to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

Thousands of protesters came out to show their appreciation to President Trump.

