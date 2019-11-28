On Wednesday President Trump signed S. 1838 and S. 2710 in support of a free Hong Kong.

The bills support the democracy protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights.

On Thursday the Hong Kong Democracy protesters honored President Trump by carrying his picture — shirtless.

Thousands of protesters came out to show their appreciation to President Trump.

Thousands celebrate as Trump signs act backing protesters #HongKong pic.twitter.com/25MyhH7WVi — Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 28, 2019

