Virginia Giuffre, the woman who has accused Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking her and Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her, in her first UK interview recalled the “really scary time in my life.”

“[The prince] knows what happened, I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth,” Giuffre told the BBC in an interview to air Monday.

The prince has denied having any sexual contact with Giuffre, who in September said she was 17 when he sexually abused her. She also said Epstein made her have sex with the royal three times.

Epstein was being held on sex trafficking charges at a federal prison in Manhattan when he killed himself Aug. 9. The FBI and the Department of Justice’s inspector general are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Giuffre in an hour-long interview with the BBC recalls the period as “a really scary time in my life.”

The prince has stepped back from royal duties over the Epstein scandal as it had become a “major disruption.”