https://www.theepochtimes.com/facebook-outage-reported-worldwide-on-thanksgiving_3159799.html

Facebook and Instagram were down for many users on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Downdetector and related websites noted that numerous people reported outages in the morning. Some complained that the page won’t fully load while others stated that they couldn’t upload images or videos.

Instagram confirmed the outage on Thursday.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown,” wrote the social media company.

“Happy Thanksgiving to those in the US. But for those of us in other countries that don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, we want our FB!” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “I’m glad Facebook and Instagram are down. It’s Thanksgiving. Get off your mobile devices and actually spend time with family and friends for once.”

“Facebook’s censorship has censored itself and hit the kill switch lol. It’s well deserved,” said another.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced their worst outages in March, which lasted several hours.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...