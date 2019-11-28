Facebook and Instagram were down for many users on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Downdetector and related websites noted that numerous people reported outages in the morning. Some complained that the page won’t fully load while others stated that they couldn’t upload images or videos.

Instagram confirmed the outage on Thursday.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown,” wrote the social media company.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

“Happy Thanksgiving to those in the US. But for those of us in other countries that don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, we want our FB!” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “I’m glad Facebook and Instagram are down. It’s Thanksgiving. Get off your mobile devices and actually spend time with family and friends for once.”

Facebook and Instagram is down so I’ve just invented a new social site. It’s called “Outside.” — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) November 28, 2019

I’m thankful that Facebook and instagram is down. We should all be spending time actually talking with our loved ones this #Thanksgiving instead of ignoring eachother being on our cellphones #instagramdown — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 28, 2019

Since Facebook and Instagram are down I’d like to remind you of two other traditional social networks that really shine on holidays. They are called the kitchen and outside. — Ryan A Boyles (@theRab) November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving FaceBook and Instagram are down! This will force more people to spend quality time with their relatives. Jk we all know y’all are now mindlessly scrolling Twitter. #instagramdown — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) November 28, 2019

Facebook is down which is totally fine since it’s Thanksgiving and you can just get in fights with your relatives IRL. — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) November 28, 2019

Facebook is down.

Instagram is down. Hello guys, Welcome to Twitter! — Lean Rainier (@mrleanrainier) November 28, 2019

“Facebook’s censorship has censored itself and hit the kill switch lol. It’s well deserved,” said another.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced their worst outages in March, which lasted several hours.