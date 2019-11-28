George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayBarr criticized by conservative lawyers for stance on executive power Rising GOP star thrust into spotlight with Trump defense Trump: Kellyanne Conway ‘must have done some bad things’ to ‘crazy’ husband MORE, a conservative lawyer and husband of White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayEx-Clinton strategist met with Trump to talk impeachment Democrats vow court victories won’t slow impeachment timeline Barr criticized by conservative lawyers for stance on executive power MORE, on Thursday denied that he and his wife were the anonymous authors behind “A Warning,” the tell-all book from a senior official working in the Trump administration.

George Conway made the denial on Twitter after John Dean, the former White House counsel to President Nixon, speculated that George Conway’s writing style was similar to the one used in the book.

“Reading this piece while reading ‘A Warning’ by Anonymous strongly suggests Anonymous is a collaboration of Kellyanne and George Conway. Similar style,” Dean tweeted, citing an essay written by George Conway in The Atlantic titled, “Unfit for Office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish. But no,” George Conway, an outspoken Trump critic, replied.

The anonymous author of “A Warning,” which was released last week, is the same senior staffer who wrote an explosive New York Times op-ed last year about the inner workings of the Trump administration, according to its publisher.

The op-ed detailed a “resistance” effort by staffers to “thwart” Trump’s worst impulses. The anonymous author also labeled Trump “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

In the newly released book, the author writes that administration officials last year considered a coordinated mass resignation to “call attention to Trump’s misconduct and erratic leadership.” They also claimed that top GOP officials would “dump” the president if a formidable 2020 Republican presidential candidate emerged.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has denounced the book as “a work of fiction.”

The author of “A Warning” said earlier this week that they plan to disclose their identity later this year. In a Reddit “ask me anything,” the anonymous author said that “Trump has not heard the last of me.”

“As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever,” the author said in the Q&A forum.

George Conway has become one of the most outspoken critics of the president during Trump’s time in the White House, often questioning his fitness for office. Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, has been one of Trump’s longest-serving senior aides.