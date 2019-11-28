Outspoken Trump critic and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, says he and his wife are not behind the tell-all book about the Trump administration, “A Warning.”

“I wish. But no,” Conway tweeted in response to the suggestion made by John Dean, the former White House counsel to President Nixon.

“Reading this piece while reading ‘A Warning’ by Anonymous strongly suggests Anonymous is a collaboration of Kellyanne and George Conway. Similar style. Anonymous told Reddit yesterday that s/he will publicly identify before Nov. 3, 2020 — Election Day,” Dean tweeted, citing an essay written by Conway in The Atlantic titled, “Unfit for Office.”

The unnamed author of the book claims to be a senior Trump administration official. They said Wednesday during an online chat that he or she will reveal their name to Trump before the election.

The anonymous author wrote a New York Times piece in September 2018 claiming to work behind the scenes “to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

The book expands on those attempts.